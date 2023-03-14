Police actions continue. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The special operations team of KPSM is conducting more safety controls in anticipation of the coming carnival season.

Throughout these coordinated actions that focused on technical aspects of vehicles, and violations of drugs, firearms, and weapons laws, a number of vehicles and persons were stopped and controlled.

During the past week, the team pulled over 137 vehicles in total while also stopping and controlling 36 individuals in connection with narcotics. A total of 56 drivers were pulled over for driving with dark windows.

The team also carried out controls in the …