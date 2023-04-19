Police Arrest Female Suspect for Falsifying Documents and Illegal Vehicle Export | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On April Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, the Police Force of Sint Maarten and the local prosecutor's office conducted a house search in Dutch Quarter in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal export of stolen vehicles to nearby islands.

During the search, police arrested a female suspect with the initials F.B. who is being accused of falsifying documents and participating in illegal vehicle exports.

The arrested suspect is still incarcerated pending further investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible as the investigation …