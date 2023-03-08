Police chief treats the female workers of KPSM to brunch in celebration of International women’s day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Chief of Police of St. Maarten Mr. C.M John hosted a brunch on Wednesday morning March 08, 2023, for the women of KPSM, in celebration of International Women's Day.

Mr. C.M. John welcomed the occasion to thank all women for their contributions towards the development and progress of the St. Maarten Police Force.

The police force of Sint Maarten has progressed from being a male-dominated organization in the past, to the modern police department where women are now in leadership positions and demonstrating their distinct way of managing.

Just to take a quote from the author …