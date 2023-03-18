Police Department Announces Temporary Road Closures in Connection with Causeway Jump Up for Saturday evening. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Police Department of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the following temporary road closures in connection with the Causeway Jump Up that is scheduled for Saturday evening, March 18.



Part of the Welfare Road starting from the entrance to Billy Folly Road to the Simpson Bay Bridge, and from the bridge – Airport Road heading in the direction and up to the Simpson Bay Causeway round-a-bout, will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 7:30 pm until the Jump Up passes. Once the Jump Up passes, the road will be reopened.



All vehicular traffic coming from the …