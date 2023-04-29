Police Department Reminds Public Not to Park on Front Street during Carnival Grand Parade on May 1st, 2023 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to remind residents and visitors alike that of the upcoming Grand Carnival Parade, which will take place May 1, 2023, and will pass through Front Street. As such, parking is not permitted on Front Street during the parade.

The departure point of the parade is L.B. Scott Road, and it will pass through Front Street toward Festival Village on Soulaiga Road. To ensure the safe and smooth flow of the parade, it is important that there be no parking on Front Street for all vehicles during the event.

Police will actively monitor the area …