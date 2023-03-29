Police Force call on public to allow officers to execute duties undisturbed at accidents and crime scenes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A video is circulating on social media of an accident that occurred on Saturday, March 25, around 11:55 pm involving a T-max scooter and a black Mazda CZ3.

This accident took place at the intersection of Welfare Road and Cedar Grove Drive in Cole Bay.

The scooter rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body in the collision. Police officers who arrived on the scene were approached by a bystander who prevented them from performing their duties. The bystander also became aggressive against the officers who were in the process of protecting and …