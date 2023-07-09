Police Force of Sint Maarten Announces Emergency Drill in Cay Bay Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to inform the public about an upcoming emergency drill that will be conducted in the Cay Bay area. This live drill will take place on Monday, July 10th, and Wednesday, July 12th, between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

During these drills, the emergency services of Sint Maarten, including the Fire Department, Ambulance, and Police, will be participating in simulated emergency scenarios at the bulk station of SOL. These exercises are of utmost importance in preparing our dedicated emergency responders to handle various emergencies …