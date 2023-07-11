Police Force of Sint Maarten Executes House Search and Arrests in Ongoing Human Smuggling Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the immigration department, conducted a targeted operation on Tuesday morning to address an ongoing investigation into human smuggling. As part of this operation, house searches were conducted at two locations: Nick Spring Drive in Dutch Quarter and Statia Drive.

During the executed house searches, three individuals with the initials A.E. M, a male 48 years of age, I.B, a female 47 years of age and D.S.W, a male 31

years of age were arrested and subsequently brought to the police station in Philipsburg.

A substantial …