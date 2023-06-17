Police Force of Sint Maarten issues warning to persons shooting water or Orbeez fill gel balls at persons and vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing a stern warning to individuals regarding a dangerous trend where persons are being shot at with water or gel-filled balls, the so-called "Orbeez-Challenge."

This challenge involves filling blasters or toy guns with Orbeez gel-filled balls and shooting them at unexpected students, persons, pedestrians, and vehicles while recording the interactions.

KPSM and the community officers have also received reports of such incidents occurring among students from various schools in St. Maarten. Innocent persons students’ pedestrians and vehicles …