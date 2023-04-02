Police Impound Three Scooters in Traffic Control on A.J. C Brouwers Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to improve road safety, the police of Sint-Maarten conducted a traffic control operation targeting reckless scooter and motorcycle riders on the A.J.C Brouwers Road on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

During the operation, three minor boys on scooters attempted to evade the police blockade After a brief pursuit, the police were able to apprehend the riders and impound their vehicles.

This operation was conducted to address the increasing number of reckless scooter and motorcycle riders who put other drivers and pedestrians at risk The police of Sint Maarten urge all …