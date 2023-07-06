Police investigating accident on Crossing of Welfare Road and Windsor Road in Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Traffic Department is currently investigating a serious accident that occurred at the intersection of Welfare Road and Windsor Road on June 5th, 2023, at approximately 19:30.
Preliminary findings reveal that a white Hyundai I-10 vehicle was traveling on Windsor Road, approaching the intersection with Welfare Road. Simultaneously, a beige Hyundai Tucson was proceeding on Welfare Road, heading towards the Kruithoff roundabout. Unfortunately, the driver of the I-10 failed to yield the right-of-way to Tucson and proceeded onto Welfare Road, …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43338-police-investigating-accident-on-crossing-of-welfare-road-and-windsor-road-in-cole-bay.html
