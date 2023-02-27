Police investigating Armed Robbery at Shiva’s Jewelry. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Police force of St. Maarten is busy investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Jewelry Store on Front Street. In a preliminary report, Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that 4 men on two scooters entered the store at gunpoint and robbed the store of jewelry. After committing this act.

The robbers fled in the direction of Over the bank. SMN News learned that Shiva Jewelry was robbed at gunpoint.

One scooter believed to be involved in the robbery was later encountered and confiscated.

Officers are currently searching the area for the suspects.

More information …