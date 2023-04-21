Police Management Team Clarifies Policy on Officer Access to Carnival Village. | SMN NEWS

Police Management Team Clarifies Policy on Officer Access to Carnival Village

The management team of the Police Force Sint-Maarten (KPSM) had recently taken an internal decision to regarding the policy of police officers’ access to the upcoming events in the Festival Village. In the interest of maintaining integrity, the management team has decided that police officers who are attending the Carnival festivities in the village on their own time will be required to pay for admission.

The decision to remind officers of their pledge taken is based on the Police Regulations Article 86 which …