Police may go on go-slow should they not get definite response from Minister. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As the date of 15 March is coming closer and the pressure from the Police workers is growing, there was a TOPMEETING yesterday between the Governor, the Minister of Justice, and the Chief of Police.

In a nutshell, TOPMEETING agreed with the point of view of the police workers from the bottom of their hearts. On the other hand, they are afraid that Public Order and the safety of the community will come in danger if the “action of Slow Down at work” will take place considering the upcoming Carnival season.

In communication with the police workers, it is agreed that the TOP is …