Police of Sint Maarten and SXM DOET carried out several community projects. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the spirit of giving back to the community of St. Maarten, the community officers have partnered up with SXM DOET to execute several community projects across the island.

The community officers worked with various organizations such as the Prosecutor's Office in painting several classrooms at Milton Peters College. Another group of officers also assisted with a tour, organized for the senior citizens of St. Maarten.

The management team of KPSM takes this opportunity to thank all police personnel and other GOs and NGOs for participating in this important community event.

…