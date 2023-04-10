Police of Sint Maarten are going to start carrying out controls in connection with road tax and technical requirement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police force or Sint Maarten is would like to urge all owners of impounded scooters and other vehicles to collect them from the police station in Phillipsburg. These vehicles were previously impounded for violation of traffic regulations and were placed at the disposal of the owner at the police station.

To retrieve these vehicles, the owner must identify himself and produce the necessary documents. These need to include your driving license, road tax vehicle registration certificate, and proof of insurance. In the event that the vehicles are not collected within a …