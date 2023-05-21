Police Officers Injured in Pursuit of Robbers on Sucker-Garden Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of the Special Unite Robberies together with the Traffic Department of KPSM are currently investigating an incident in which three police officers sustained minor injuries and a female officer was injured and subsequently transported to the Sint-Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with the assistance of the ambulance Department. The injuries occurred during a pursuit of two scooters involved in a high-profile robbery at a jewelry store located on Front Street.

On Saturday afternoon, May 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the St. Maarten Police Central Dispatch …