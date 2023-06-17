Police officers of KPSM carried out a Successful Joint Operation in Cole-Bay and South Reward in connecting with Drugs and false documents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the early morning hours of Friday, the 16th of June 2023, simultaneous searches were done by several officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force in connection with drugs and falsified documents. These searches were executed in the areas of South Reward and Cole Bay.

During this operation, carried out by several departments of KPSM a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit documents were seized.

As a direct result of these searches, the Police arrested three individuals who are believed to be closely linked to these illicit activities. The individuals in custody, …