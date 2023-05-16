Police report of Friday the 12th of May until Monday the 15th of May 2023, SABA / SINT EUSTATIUS. | SMN NEWS

Scheduled traffic check on St. Eustatius

A scheduled traffic check was held on Saturday, the 13th of May, at about 6:30 p.m. on the Van Tonningenweg on Sint Eustatius. During the traffic check the following documents were inspected; a valid driver's license, valid insurance documents, and tax documents. A total of nine (9) vehicles were stopped and checked. Two drivers were given the opportunity to go home and get their driver's licenses, which resulted to be in order. Otherwise, all drivers had their documents in order and no one was fined. The KPCN wants to urge all drivers to always carry …