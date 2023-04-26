Police report of Monday, the 24th of April until Wednesday, the 26th of April 2023 | SMN NEWS

Collision

On Monday, April 24th, a collision between two cars occurred on Sulphermine Road in Saba during the morning hours. The driver of car 1 says that she was driving backward at the time she was struck at the rear of her car. The driver of car 2 says that the rear of a car suddenly appeared on the road from a blind spot causing him to collide with it. Both the driver and the co-passenger of car 2 were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.