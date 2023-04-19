Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten is seeking the public's help in tracing the legal and rightful owners of several vehicles that have been impounded and are currently being held at the impound yard by the Government building and police station in Philipsburg. Despite multiple attempts to contact the owners, the police have been unable to locate them.

These impounded vehicles were towed for various reasons, including being involved in accidents or involved in criminal activity

The police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the owners of these vehicles. Anyone …