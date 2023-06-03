Police responds to shooting incident in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On the night of June 2nd, 2023, at approximately 11:10 PM, Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force received multiple reports regarding a shooting incident in Philipsburg. The incident took place in the area of Visser-Steeg on Front Street, where an unidentified suspect shot a young man in the leg.

In a swift response to the emergency calls, a substantial deployment of police patrols and detective personnel was dispatched to the scene. Their primary objectives were to provide immediate assistance to the victim and secure the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered …