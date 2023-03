Police seek assistance in connection with the vandalization of car windows on the parking lot along the Nisbeth road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police are currently investigating two incidents in which several car windows were smashed in the parking lot located along Nisbeth road.

The smashing of the windscreens is said to have taken place on Wednesday, March 08, and Friday, March 10, 2023

Personnel of the detective department has taken a total of 9 complaints of vandalism of car windows last week and it is suspected that several other cars were damaged by the suspects.

A request is issued to persons whose vehicle windows were smashed or damaged to make a report to the detective department. At the …

