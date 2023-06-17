Police Seek Information Regarding Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance from the public for any information related to a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of June 16th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm in the area of Zorg and Rust in the Dutch Quarter. KPSM is investigating the incident and is seeking and trying to find out what exactly took place at the location mentioned.

The police dispatch center received several calls reporting a young man who had been shot multiple times and was lying on the ground. In response, several patrol units were immediately dispatched to the …