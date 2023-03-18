Police traffic department KPSM are currently investigating a traffic accident that severely injured two persons in Oyster Pond. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, March 17, 2023, around 5:50 p.m., central dispatch received several reports of an accident in the Oyster-pond area where two persons were seriously injured after being thrown from a four-wheeler.

Police patrol and ambulance personnel were directed to the location on the road leading to Oyster pond.

Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the driver of the Quad lost control of the vehicle as they headed toward the Oyster-Pond border. This caused the vehicle to veer all the way to the left and collide with the roadside embankment, causing both passengers …