Police, VROMI and other agencies investigating Oil Spill on Ring Road. | SMN NEWS

~ Businessman and Politician summoned by VROMI. ~



PHILIPSBURG: --- Businessman and National Alliance Roberto Ira Arrindell was summoned to the Ring Road on Monday by the Department of VROMI where a container was found holding old oil that eventually spilled over causing a huge oil spill. Officers from KPSM, VROMI, the Harbor, and other agencies began the clean-up on Monday after SMN News posted a video of the oil spill.

According to sources, said Arrindell rented the container from one of the shipping agencies on the island he has an outstanding bill for the rented container. Arrindell is the …