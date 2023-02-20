Police, VROMI and other agencies investigating Oil Spill on Ring Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police together with several other government agencies a currently investigating an incident whereby a large amount of oil was spilled from a container that was placed on the sandbank (Ring Road) opposite the sports auditorium.

VROMI together with other NGO'S is busy containing this spill avoiding it from entering and contaminating the pond.

who and why the container was placed on the sandbank is not clear.

It's also not known who opened the container letting the oil out of the bladder in which it was contained.

