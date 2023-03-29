Police will continue with control on scooter and motorcycle riders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police of Sint Maarten have conducted several controls in recent days to ensure general safety and prepare for the upcoming busy carnival period. As a result of these controls, several motorbikes and scooters have been taken into safekeeping.

Most of these scooters and motorbikes were found to be lacking the necessary paperwork or did not meet the technical requirements for use on public roads. These scooters have been impounded and are currently waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners.

Police are urging all scooter riders to make sure that they have obtained all …