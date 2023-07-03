POSH interscholastic Pageant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Posh Productions (POSH) proudly announces the crowning of the first King and Queen of the Mr. and Miss POSH Interscholastic pageant. Luis Florentino from Milton Peters College (MPC) and Shiloh Williams from The Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) High School emerged as the winners of this prestigious title.

The Mr. and Miss POSH Interscholastic pageant served as the national pageant, showcasing the talented delegates representing MAC High, St. Maarten Academy, and MPC. Each school crowned a King and Queen to participate in this grand event. “There is nothing more important to this …