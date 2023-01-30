Power Restored at Princess Juliana International Airport After N.V. GEBE Power Outage | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:--- Power has been restored to Princess Juliana International Airport after the island-wide outage by the local utility company N.V. GEBE on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The power outage lasted about one (1) hour. Passengers were affected as the terminal building was in darkness due to the outage.



The power at the airport was restored at approximately 5:41 PM due to the generator backup system after some faults were restored. The system should kick in within two (2) minutes but did not.



The PJIAE Technical team received technical support assistance from the Dynaf engineers at the internal power station and this was fixed.

