Practical part of driving exams now possible in motor vehicles with automatic transmission. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Pursuant to AB 2022, no. 67 Lbham tot wijziging van het Landsbesluit inrichting rijexamens, with an effective date of February 3, 2023, it is now possible for driver’s license candidates to take the practical part of the driving exam in a motor vehicle with an automatic or manual transmission.

Previously, the practical part of the driving exam was only possible with a motor vehicle with a manual transmission.



With this additional possibility of conducting, the practical part of the driving exam in a motor vehicle with an automatic transmission also comes a restriction placed on your driver’s license.

This restriction indicates that the holder of the driver’s license may only drive a motor vehicle with an automatic transmission.

In other words, if you pass the practical part of the driving exam in a motor vehicle with an automatic transmission you are prohibited from driving a motor vehicle with a manual transmission.

Applicants for the practical part of the driving exam must indicate when making an appointment at the Civil Registry, the type of motor vehicle they wish to take the practical exam in, manual or automatic transmission.

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html