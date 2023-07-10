President of Parliament to leave for medical. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of Parliament Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani announced in a Facebook post on Monday that he will be leaving the island shortly for medical purposes.

In an invited comment Bijlani said that he recently discovered that he has some medical issues that have to be addressed urgently as such he will be traveling overseas for treatment or intervention.

Asked how his absence will affect the present coalition government and Parliament Bijlani said that at the moment Parliament is in recess and he expects to be back on the island during the month of August, when parliament …