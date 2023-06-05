President of the Integrity Chamber elected to Senate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The President of the Integrity Chamber, Mrs. H.W. (Rian) Vogels, was elected to the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer), as a member of the VVD party.

As a result of the election and in accordance with the incompatible functions listed in Article 4, paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance Integrity Chamber, Vogels will be resigning from her position as President.

Vogels is the first President of the Integrity Chamber of Sint Maarten. She was appointed by Kingdom Decree per January 1, 2020, for a term of three years on the binding recommendation of her fellow members, Rafael Boasman and …