President of the Supervisory Council of the Integrity Chamber Sworn In. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Supervisory Council of the Integrity Chamber has sworn in its first president, Mr. Marcolino Franco. He was appointed by Kingdom Decree per January 1st, 2023 for a term of three years on the binding recommendation of his fellow members, Mr. Leon Lake and Ms. Sophie van Bijsterveld.

The Supervisory Council oversees specific activities of the Integrity Chamber. A special task is the granting of authorization for on-site investigations. The Supervisory Council also handles complaints against the Integrity Chamber regarding the manner in which it executed its authorities.

