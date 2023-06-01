President of the Supervisory Council of the Integrity Chamber Sworn In. | SMN NEWS

marcolinofranco01062023PHILIPSBURG:--- The Supervisory Council of the Integrity Chamber has sworn in its first president, Mr. Marcolino Franco. He was appointed by Kingdom Decree per January 1st, 2023 for a term of three years on the binding recommendation of his fellow members, Mr. Leon Lake and Ms. Sophie van Bijsterveld.
The Supervisory Council oversees specific activities of the Integrity Chamber. A special task is the granting of authorization for on-site investigations. The Supervisory Council also handles complaints against the Integrity Chamber regarding the manner in which it executed its authorities.
Franco …

Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43087-cibc-firstcaribbean-s-move-for-the-cure-supports-nurses-we-care-do-you-foundation.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY