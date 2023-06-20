Preventing Child Sexual Abuse: Empowering Communities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an interactive and informative workshop entitled “Preventing Child Sexual Abuse: Empowering Communities.”

This presentation will help to educate and empower parents, teachers, and the public via an open discussion on the topic of child sexual abuse, its impact, and the associated agencies that support children and families.

The general public, especially parents of primary and secondary school-going children, are invited to attend. Teachers, community …