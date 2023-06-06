Pride Bonaire is coming! | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The EQ Bonaire Foundation proudly announces the first-ever Pride Bonaire event, taking place from June 22nd to June 25th, 2023. This 4-day event includes a healthcare conference, sponsor reception, art exhibition, pub quiz, and a spectacular closing party. Everyone is welcome!

What is Pride Bonaire?

Pride Bonaire is an inclusive event where everyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, comes together. Its aim is to promote understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community. Pride Bonaire welcomes people of all ages, creating a welcoming environment for everyone.

