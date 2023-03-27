Prime Minister Celebrates Firefighters’ Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs extends her congratulations to the Sint Maarten Fire Department on Firefighters’ Week.

Firefighters’ Week is a time to honor and celebrate the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Sint Maarten from fire and other emergencies. This year's Firefighters’ Week, which takes place from March 26 to March 31, is particularly special as we recognize the bravery and dedication of firefighters and their unwavering commitment to saving lives and property.

Firefighters are often the unsung heroes …