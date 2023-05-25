Prime Minister Hosts Bilateral Meeting with Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

~Treaty signing and road closures are to happen Friday~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Honorable Mrs. Silveria Jacobs hosted her monthly bilateral meeting on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Prime Minister Jacobs, supported by her staff from the Directorate of Foreign Relations, hosted a meeting with representatives from the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the Republic of France.

President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, Mr. Louis Mussington, Préfet of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Mr. Vincent Berton, and the French Ambassador for Regional Cooperation, …