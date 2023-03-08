Prime Minister issues message for Women’s Day 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten— Women have historically faced discrimination and oppression in various aspects of life, including education, employment, politics, and personal relationships. Acknowledging and celebrating women and their achievements, today and EVERY day means taking action to support and advocate for women’s rights, dignity, and well-being and ensuring access to and participation in all segments of our community.

As your Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, and as a woman, myself, I understand the importance of embracing Women's History Month and dedicating my …