Prime Minister speaks on latest developments. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs was shocked and concerned when she was informed of the news of the detention of Member of Parliament Rolando Brison on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Prime Minister wishes MP Brison and his family as well as the UP party much strength during this very difficult time, while awaiting the process of the judicial system and is very happy to learn of the MP’s release on Saturday evening.

“I have a great deal of sympathy towards the MP and his family; matters such as these leave very little room for the privacy of …