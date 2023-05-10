Prime Minister to Attend CCEC. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs will be attending the Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference (CCEC) in Aruba this week. With the hosting of this conference, by Aruba and the Netherlands, the Kingdom of the Netherlands hopes to work towards more awareness for climate action in small island states within the Caribbean.

Previous discussions were held between Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister Jetten regarding opportunities for Sint Maarten internationally, and within the Kingdom, to gain access to funds earmarked for climate action and …