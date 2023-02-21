Prime Minister to Launch Plastic Free Project. | SMN NEWS

~Tune into Livestream on Tuesday~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs will be spearheading the launch of the single-use plastic project, “St. Maarten Plastic Free,” on February 21, 2023. This project is funded by the RESEMBID program in the amount of 247,872 Euros. The official launch signals the implementation phase of the project will be live-streamed via the SXMGOV Facebook Page at 2:45 pm, to facilitate an all-inclusive launch. A key implementation partner involved in the St. Maarten Plastic Free project is the St. Maarten Development …