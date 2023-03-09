Prince joins URSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, March 6th, 2023, Herbert “Prince” Martina officially announced his candidacy for the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM). Martina, affectionately known as “Prince”, has been working behind the scenes as a member of URSM since the beginning of 2022. Martina is also a co-host on the Live URSM Facebook Table Talk program that airs every Monday at 6:00 p.m.

“As the leader of URSM, it is my pleasure to have Mr. Herbert Martina as one of our candidates for the upcoming elections. Herbert is a dynamic activist within the Sint Maarten community. He is …