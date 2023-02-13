Prison Guard sentenced for smuggling drugs into prison. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court of First Instance has sentenced a prison guard for smuggling 122 grammes of marijuana into the House of Detention in Point Blanche as well as for the abuse of office.

X.R. was sentenced last week to 120 hours of community service with six months of suspended jail time. Should the community service not be completed satisfactorily, this will result in jail time of 60 days. The sentence also has a three-year probation attached.

The fact that a prison guard would break the law in such as way sends a bad signal to the community and moreover, to the inmates the guard is sworn to oversee. Such an action undermines the post of not only fellow prison guards who are working hard and within the confines of the laws and society but the entire prison and justice system.