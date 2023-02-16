Prison Inmate Association files injunction against country, case to be heard tomorrow. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Attorney at Law Sjamira Roseburg the attorney representing the Prison Inmate Association said that the Association has filed an injunction against the country for using a lockdown as a form of punishment to end the strike at the Pointe Blanche Prison.

Roseburg said that the prisoners felt that their safety are at risk since there are security issues at the prison due to the lack of proper staffing.

The injunction case will be heard on Friday, February 17th, 2023 at 3 pm.