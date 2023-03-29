Prison Management refutes lawyer’s claims. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- On Monday, March 28, 2023, after being informed that a particular inmate of the Pointe Blanche Prison and House of Detention was not feeling well, the Prison Doctor was contacted, and arrangements were made to transport the inmate to the Doctor’s Clinic outside of the prison. After the safety and security aspects were put in place, the inmate was transported to the Clinic for further examination.

Once the inmate in question was examined, the physician decided that the inmate should be transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for a more extensive examination. …