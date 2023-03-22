Progress Made for Affordable Housing: MoU Signed between the Government and SMHDF | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of Sint Maarten moved one step closer to the realization of additional affordable housing by signing an agreement with the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation on Friday, March 17, 2023. This agreement makes it possible for SMHDF to receive land in Hope Estate that was earmarked by the Government for social housing and paves the way for accessing Trust Fund Support.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was created as part of the housing project of the Government of Sint Maarten to demonstrate the commitment of the participants to work in close …