Progress on Overtime and MOU advance payment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Council of Ministers (CoM) and the Unions representing the Justice workers are set to meet to discuss and determine the particulars of the execution of a 25% advance payment relating to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement of 2019, and the Overtime regulation for law enforcement personnel that will be applied. The upcoming meeting is intended to get the formalization of agreements and the manner in which payments will be executed.

Based upon the CoM decision taken on Saturday, April 15th, to approve the 25% payment to the …