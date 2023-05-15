Projects to strengthen institutional investors’ resilience. | SMN NEWS

~Institutional investors face challenging global developments~



Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- Institutional investors in the monetary union weathered recent years’ shocks to a great extent. The current volatile financial markets and tighter financial conditions will put the local institutional investors’ health to the test. Intensive projects and reforms are underway to help boost the resilience and robustness of institutional investors. This, and more, are analyzed and presented in the 2023 Financial Stability Report (FSR) of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS).

The …