Promising Outcomes Achieved through Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance’s Education Standards and Strategy Workshop. | SMN NEWS

Windwardside, Saba:--- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently organized an Education Standards and Strategy Workshop, bringing together esteemed park and conservation authorities from the Dutch Caribbean region. The workshop focused on developing educational standards, devising effective educational strategies for park organizations, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, Nature Foundation St. Maarten and St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation. The event took place from the 4th to the 6th of July and proved to be a resounding success, with valuable …